18 COVID cases reported at Mankato schools

Mankato Area Public Schools reported eighteen new infections over the last week, slight increase from the previous report of 15.

The latest report covered the March 18 to March 24 period. During that time, there were also 133 students and staff in quarantine. Since the start of the school year, MAPS has seen 385 total cases.

Here are the schools that reported 5 or active virus cases during a two-week period, according to the Minnesota Department of Health:

Blue Earth County

Loyola Catholic School

Mankato East

Mankato West

Prairie Winds Middle School

St. Clair Secondary

Brown County

Jefferson Elementary

New Ulm Area Catholic Schools

New Ulm High School

New Ulm Middle School

Cottonwood County

Windom Area Elementary

Faribault County

Blue Earth Area Middle School

Blue Earth Area Secondary

United South Central High School

Freeborn County

Albert Lea Senior High

Le Sueur County

Tri-City United High School

Nicollet County

Minnesota Valley Lutheran

St. Peter High School

Sibley County

Sibley East-Gaylord Elementary