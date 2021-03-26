18 COVID cases reported at Mankato schools
Mankato Area Public Schools reported eighteen new infections over the last week, slight increase from the previous report of 15.
The latest report covered the March 18 to March 24 period. During that time, there were also 133 students and staff in quarantine. Since the start of the school year, MAPS has seen 385 total cases.
Here are the schools that reported 5 or active virus cases during a two-week period, according to the Minnesota Department of Health:
Blue Earth County
Loyola Catholic School
Mankato East
Mankato West
Prairie Winds Middle School
St. Clair Secondary
Brown County
Jefferson Elementary
New Ulm Area Catholic Schools
New Ulm High School
New Ulm Middle School
Cottonwood County
Windom Area Elementary
Faribault County
Blue Earth Area Middle School
Blue Earth Area Secondary
United South Central High School
Freeborn County
Albert Lea Senior High
Le Sueur County
Tri-City United High School
Nicollet County
Minnesota Valley Lutheran
St. Peter High School
Sibley County
Sibley East-Gaylord Elementary