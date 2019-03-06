18 Dogs Die in Fire at MN Boarding Kennel

A horrible fire at a boarding kennel has caused the deaths of 18 dogs in east-central Minnesota.

The Isanti County Sheriff’s Office was alerted to a fire at Waterview Kennels near Stacy at 4:35 a.m. Tuesday.

By the time the Isanti Fire District arrived, the building was completely engulfed in flames and beginning to collapse.

Tragically, all 18 dogs inside the building died.

The cause of the fire is being investigated by the State Fire Marshal.

Waterview Kennels is located west of Interstate 35. Its website says the owners of the kennel live on site “so your pet is not left alone over night.”

Source: bringmethenews.com

