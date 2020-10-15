19 Minnesota COVID deaths, 1,169 newly confirmed virus cases

(St. Paul, MN) – State health officials reported 19 coronavirus deaths Thursday, as Minnesota again recorded 1,000-plus infections.

Deaths were reported in ten counties, according to the latest data from the Minnesota Department of Health. Eleven deaths involved long-term care residents; six were patients from a private residence. One death came from a group home.

Minnesota has now seen 2,199 total deaths during the pandemic.

Over 1,000 cases daily since Oct 8 have been reported in Minnesota, including 1,169 new cases on Thursday.

Here are the counties reporting new cases in Southern Minnesota:

Blue Earth – 3

Brown – 5

Cottonwood – 2

Faribault – 4

Jackson – 3

Le Sueur – 2

Lyon – 38 (+1 probable case)

McLeod – 2

Mower – 1

Murray – 3

Nicollet – 1

Nobles – 15

Redwood – 3

Renville – 2

Rice – 3

Steele – 1

Waseca – 4

Watonwan – 2

MDH reports that 8,653 people total have hospitalized for COVID-19, 2,363 requiring intensive care. Since Monday, there have been 119 patients admitted to the hospital, and 28 cases admitted to ICU, according to the daily report. There are currently 1,014 ICU beds in use, according to a Response and Preparation Report, which says there are 1,390 available immediately beds statewide.