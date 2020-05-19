2/3 of Americans Planning to Travel More This Summer Despite Coronavirus

As a result of COVID-19, two-thirds of Americans plan to travel MORE over the summer, according to new research.

A survey of 2,000 American drivers found 65 percent have increased the number of trips they plan to take over the summer after being cooped up inside.

Respondents are ready for the open air — and the open road — but they might be leaving behind the person they spent quarantine with.

Commissioned by Pilot Flying J and conducted by OnePoll in advance of National Road Trip Day on the Friday before Memorial Day, the survey found 62 percent admitted they need a break from their loved one(s) after being quarantined together for weeks on end.

Of those with a trip planned for the summer, 66 percent had a trip canceled or postponed as a result of the pandemic — but they’re not letting it stop them.

Results found 44 percent used their time in quarantine to plan a trip and many (54 percent) did so by taking advantage of the deals and discounts available due to COVID-19.

Thirty-two percent of those surveyed took a discounted trip when the pandemic began — before travel restrictions, while 22 percent booked a cheaper trip for the future.

Source: nypost.com