2 area women injured in separate crashes Wednesday

Two area women were injured Wednesday in separate crashes.

A Courtland woman was hospitalized following a crash just south of New Ulm. The state patrol says a car and an SUV were both southbound on Highway 15 when the vehicles collided near Shag Rd at about 2:30 p.m.

The SUV driver, Sandra Meyer, 69, of Courtland, was transported to the New Ulm Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Twenty-two-year-old Logan Kenneth Hass of Mankato, who was driving the car, wasn’t injured.

A Madelia woman was also injured in a 9 a.m. crash when a van hit a patch of ice on Highway 60 in Judson Township. The van overturned after sliding into the ditch, according to a crash report.

Selena Mendez, 25, suffered non-life threatening injuries in the crash. There were four children in the van, ages 1, 3, 5, and 9. None of the children were injured and all were wearing seat belts. The 29-year-old Madelia man driving the van also escaped injury.