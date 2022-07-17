2 arrested in connection with incident involving gun in downtown Mankato

Two people are in custody after an incident involving a gun in downtown Mankato early Saturday morning.

Police say one person was injured during an altercation that occurred between the occupants of two vehicles in the area of North Second & Mulberry streets. Mankato Public Safety responded to the area around 1 a.m. The injured party was treated at a local hospital.

A search warrant was later executed at a residence in St. Peter, where 28-year-old Javarius Meshach McRae-Hayes, and Daniesha Nicole Grant, 26, both of St. Peter were arrested.

McRae-Hayes and Grant are currently in custody in Blue Earth County Jail. Potential charges of 1st-degree assault are pending.

The Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force, St. Peter police, the Minnesota River Valley Tactical Response Team, and the Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene.