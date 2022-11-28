2 arrested in connection with stolen car in Watonwan County

Two people were arrested in connection to a stolen vehicle Sunday in Watonwan County.

Shortly after noon, St. James police found a car associated with the suspects of the stolen vehicle. Police say a 45-year-old man from South Dakota fled the car and was arrested after a short pursuit on foot.

After his arrest, officers near his car noticed the stolen vehicle driving by the scene. Police say the driver fled when a Madelia officer tried to pull the car over in southeast Watonwan County. Police say the suspect fled on foot after driving through a field, where the vehicle was disabled.

A K-9 was used to track the suspect, but eventually, a drone from Blue Earth County was used to locate a female suspect who refused to identify herself. She was taken into custody at the Watonwan County Jail.