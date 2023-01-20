2 babies, 2 adults injured in Highway 68 crash

Two babies and two adults were injured in a crash on Highway 68 near Evan Friday morning.

A Minnesota State Patrol crash report says two pickups collided in Prairieville Township, in Brown County just before 6 a.m.

McKenzie Rose Metzler, 23, of Lake Crystal, was driving a GMC Sierra eastbound, and Scott Steven Eckstein, 44, of Sleepy Eye, was westbound in a Ford F-350 when the pickups collided.

Metzler had a baby girl under the age of one from Sleepy Eye in her vehicle, as well as a 2-year-old Lake Crystal boy.

Metzler, the children, and Eckstein were all transported to Sleepy Eye Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.