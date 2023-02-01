2 charged in Thanksgiving Day robbery in Sibley County, warrant issued

Two metro-area men were charged in a Thanksgiving Day robbery in Sibley County.

Warrants have been issued for the arrest of Julio Burgara-Lara, 21, of St. Louis Park, and Oscar Silvas-Gamez, 32, of Brooklyn Park. Both men have been charged with one count of felony aggravated 1st-degree robbery.

The Sibley County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a burglary Thanksgiving morning in Faxon Township, about four miles west of Belle Plaine.

Police arrived to find two men handcuffed together. One of the victims told investigators a man called “Aron,” had kidnapped him from his hotel room in Chaska and forced him to drive to the home of the other handcuffed victim.

A criminal complaint says the victims were pushed into an attached garage by four suspects, two of whom were brandishing firearms. The suspects took numerous firearms, tools, knives, swords, ammunition, and other miscellaneous items from the home, according to the complaint. Court documents say the stolen items were packed into three vehicles, which were also stolen when the suspects left the scene.

One of the victims identified Burgara-Lara and Silvas-Gamez as two of the suspects who had robbed him.

SMN has reached out to Sibley County investigators for photos of Burgara-Lara and Silvas-Gamez. In December, detectives asked the public for help identifying multiple suspects in the robbery, including a man named Aron Beltran, or “JR.”