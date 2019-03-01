2 children, 3 adults injured in head-on collision on Highway 22

(Mankato, MN) – Five people, including two children, were injured in a head-on collision on Highway 22 last Saturday.

The Minnesota State Patrol’s crash report says that a 2006 Dodge Stratus was northbound on Highway 22 two miles north of Minnesota Lake and a 2008 Mercury Mariner was traveling southbound on the same road when the two vehicles collided head-on just after 7 p.m.

Driving the Dodge was 31-year-old Andrew Charles Kleinow of Mapleton. The Dodge carried three passengers: Aniyah Lambrecht, 3, Corissa Jo Lambrecht, 27, and Zayla Lambrecht, 6, all from Mapleton.

The driver of the Mariner was 71-year-old Patrick Dallas Laird of Minnesota Lake.

All five occupants of both vehicles were transported to Mayo Clinic Mankato for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Alcohol was not a factor in the crash.

