2 conditions to be added to state’s qualifying list for medical cannabis

Irritable bowel syndrome and obsessive-compulsive disorder will be added to a list of qualifying conditions for Minnesota’s medical cannabis program.

The Minnesota Department of Health says the change goes into effect on Aug 1, 2023.

Research has found that people who suffer from either condition could benefit from using medical cannabis to treat their symptoms, according to MDH.

IBS is a disorder characterized by abdominal pain or discomfort and irregular bowel movements that can result in diarrhea, constipation, or both. People with OCD suffer recurring, intrusive thoughts that cause significant emotional distress and anxiety.