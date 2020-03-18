2 COVID-19 cases confirmed in Martin County

(St. Paul, MN) – The Minnesota Department of Health has confirmed two cased of COVID-19 in Martin County.

Human Services of Faribault and Martin Counties confirmed the cases, telling SMN the patients are 57 and 67 years old, and both are hospitalized. Information about either patient’s condition was not available.

Shara Sevcik, Executive Director of Human Services “We in public health are working together with our local hospitals, emergency management, and law enforcement partners,” said Sevcik. “In public health, our role with be to help ensure people have the essential functions and services they need if they need to be quarantined home.”

There are now 77 cases in Minnesota as of Wednesday, March 18, including at least one in each Blue Earth and Nicollet counties.