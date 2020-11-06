2 COVID-19 deaths in Nicollet County, over 5k new infections

Two people from Nicollet County have died of COVID-19, as state health officials report another single-day record of new positive virus cases.

The latest data show a total of 36 deaths in 20 counties Friday, bringing Minnesota’s death toll up to 2,591. One Nicollet County resident who died was 70 to 74-years old; the other 85 to 89-years-old. It’s the 19th and 20th death in Nicollet County.

In the past seven days, 974 people have been hospitalized statewide, including 180 admitted to intensive care.

MDH says there are 5,454 newly confirmed positive cases of the virus, shattering the single-day high recorded yesterday.

Here are the counties in Southern Minnesota reporting new cases:

Blue Earth – 56

Brown – 38

Cottonwood – 4

Faribault – 10

Fillmore – 6

Freeborn – 29

Jackson – 3

Le Sueur – 22

Lyon – 33

Martin – 16

McLeod – 34

Mower – 26

Murray – 7

Nicollet – 24

Nobles – 10

Redwood – 15

Renville – 16

Rice – 71

Sibley – 8

Steele – 37 (1 probable)

Waseca – 12

Watonwan – 2