2 COVID deaths in Blue Earth County; more than 8k new infections statewide

Thirty-five more people have died of COVID-19 in Minnesota, two from Blue Earth County, according to state health officials.

The Blue Earth County deaths involved a person 85 to 89 years of age, and a 90 to 94-year-old, the Minnesota Department of Health’s daily update said. The deaths are the ninth and tenth in the county. Deaths were also reported in Redwood and Rice counties. Minnesota’s death toll is at 2,874.

In the seven-day period from Nov 7 to Nov 11, there were 1,202 people hospitalized, according to MDH. That number included 209 people who were admitted to the intensive care unit.

The state set yet another single-day record for new infections, with 8,703 new cases reported by MDH Saturday.

Here are the counties in Southern Minnesota reporting new infections:

Blue Earth – 109

Brown – 60

Cottonwood – 46

Faribault – 11

Fillmore – 20

Freeborn – 49

Jackson – 9

Le Sueur – 32

Lyon – 73

Martin – 15

McLeod – 67

Mower – 32

Murray – 22

Nicollet – 46

Nobles – 40

Redwood – 51

Renville – 41

Rice – 133

Sibley – 32

Steele – 63

Waseca – 17

Watonwan – 11