2 dead in Faribault of suspected overdose

A man and a woman are dead of a suspected fentanyl overdose in Faribault.

Luis Carrillo, 28, and Amber Low, 33, both of Faribault, were discovered dead Saturday at a residence on the 200 block of 2nd St NE, according to a press release from Faribault police.

The release says the bodies were discovered when a woman went to the home to pick up her child.

Initial investigation shows that Carrillo and Low both died from a narcotics overdose.

Pills found at the residence are consistent with those found at overdoes nationwide that are under investigation, according to the release.

Police say the pills are round, white, and imprinted with a letter “M” on one side, and a “30” on the other side. While these pills appear similar to a legitimate Oxycodone prescription, they often contain fentanyl, a powerful narcotic which is linked to overdoses.

Police say the counterfeit Oxycodone was found in a small plastic bag with black spades printed on the bag.

Faribault Police advise that anyone finding these pills should not ingest them, but instead turn them into the Cannon River Drug and Violent Offender Task Force, or dispose of them in the Rice County Sheriff’s Office dropbox.

Anyone with information about the deaths or other overdoses is asked to contact Agent Jeff Burbank at (507) 334-0945.

Autopsies are pending with the Hennepin County Medical Examiners Office.