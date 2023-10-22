2 dead in Renville County crash

Two people were killed when two vehicles collided between Bird Island and Franklin Saturday morning.

The Renville County Sheriff’s Office responded at 9:51 a.m. to the crash at Renville County roads 4 and 5, where responders found a Mack truck and a Nissan Altima off-road with significant damage.

A press release says the drivers in both vehicles were deceased at the scene. A dog in the Altima was discovered alive with no significant injuries and released to family members.

The preliminary crash investigation shows the Altima was eastbound on Co Rd 4 when it crashed into the Mack truck, which had been traveling southbound on Co Rd 5.

Names are being withheld pending family notification.