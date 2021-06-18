2 dead in Rock County crash

Two people are dead after two pickups collided head-on in Rock County Thursday morning.

Drivers Matthew Alan Crawford, 44, of Slayton, and Jacob Vincent Mulder, 26, of Brandon, SD, were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which happened at about 6 a.m.

A state patrol crash report says both vehicles were traveling on Highway 23 west of Luverne near the South Dakota state line. Mulder was northbound, and Crawford was southbound when their pickups collided head-on.

The crash report says Mulder wasn’t wearing a seat belt.