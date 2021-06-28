2 downtown assaults early Sunday, suspect flees hospital

Assaults outside two downtown Mankato establishments were reported early Sunday morning, according to law enforcement.

The first assault was reported at 1:15 a.m., outside the South Street Saloon, where police found a bleeding and injured man.

Police say camera footage showed another man assaulting the victim with his fists. The suspect was located at another establishment later that morning. He has been identified as Jesus Quintero, Jr. His possible charges include 3rd-degree assault and disorderly conduct.

The victim was transported by ambulance to a hospital with facial injuries.

Police responded to the second assault at 2:01 a.m. outside of Polito’s Pizza on Front St, where a man had sucker-punched another man in the face.

The assault was captured on surveillance video, according to police. The victim apparently received injuries to his head area.

Mankato Department of Public Safety Associate Director Dan Schisel said the suspect fled officers, but he was apprehended a short time later. Police are not naming the suspect yet, but say he faces charges of 3rd-degree assault, obstruction with force, and fleeing on foot.

Schisel said the suspect was arrested, then transported to a local hospital after complaining of medical issues at the jail. The suspect later fled from the hospital. Police have identified him, but aren’t releasing his name at this time. Charges are pending.