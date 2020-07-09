2 dozen new COVID-19 cases in Blue Earth County; Minnesota reaches 40K

(St. Paul, MN) – Twenty-four new COVID-19 cases were reported in Blue Earth County as Minnesota’s total number of confirmed positives surpassed 40,000.

The latest data from the Minnesota Department of Health also shows new cases in multiple southern Minnesota counties, including 11 in Nicollet County, and seven in Le Sueur County.

Five new deaths were reported Thursday, four coming from congregate care facilities; the fifth from a private residence. Deaths in Minnesota are now up to 1,490.

MDH says that out of 40,163 total lab-confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, 4,305 have required hospitalization. Currently, 251 people are hospitalized, down 14 from yesterday. There are 116 patients in intensive care, according to MDH.

Here are the latest cases reported across Southern Minnesota:

Blue Earth – 24

Brown – 2

Cottonwood – 1

Freeborn – 4

Jackson – 2

Le Sueur – 7

Lyon – 4

McLeod – 3

Mower – 7

Murray – 1

Nicollet – 11

Nobles – 4

Redwood – 1

Renville – 1

Rice – 3

Sibley – 1

Steele – 1

Waseca – 2

Watonwan – 2