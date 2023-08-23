2 drivers injured in chain reaction crash

Two drivers were injured in a chain reaction crash on Highway 14 in North Mankato Tuesday afternoon.

The state patrol says four vehicles were all eastbound slowing for road construction when they collided at Highway 169.

Two drivers injured in the crash were identified as Jason Wayne Shaw of North Mankato, and Eileen Faye Delaske, 63, of Waterville. Shaw and Delaske were transported to Mayo Clinic Mankato with non-life threatening injuries.

The other drivers involved were identified as Onalee Jean Green, 85, of North Mankato, and Martin Lee Schott, 55, of Nicollet. Green and Schoot weren’t injured.