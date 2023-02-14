2 drivers injured in crash south of Gaylord

Two drivers were injured Monday evening in a crash south of Gaylord.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a Mazda 3 driven by Eldonna Bertha Bastain, 82, of Blaine, was eastbound on Sibley Co Rd 8 when it collided with a Grand Prix that was southbound on Highway 22. The Grand Prix was driven by Benjermin Frank Kozumplik, 44, of Fairfax.

Bastain and Kozumplik were both transported to Ridgeview Medical Center in Arlington with non-life threatening injuries.

A state patrol report lists the crash time as 5:16 p.m.