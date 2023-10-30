2 drivers injured in Highway 169 crash

Two drivers were injured in a crash on Highway 169 in Le Sueur County Saturday night.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a Toyota Corolla driven by Brook Eshetu Taffesse, 20, of Mankato, was southbound on Highway 169 when it collided with a Ford Explorer that was parked on the southbound shoulder of the highway at Le Sueur.

Taffesse and the Explorer driver, 33-year-old Jesus Alberto Saenz, were both transported to Mayo Clinic Mankato with non-life threatening injuries.

The crash happened shortly before 10 a.m. The state patrol says the roads were snow and ice-covered at the time of the crash.