2 drivers injured in Highway 22 crash

Two drivers were injured in a collision on Mankato’s east side Sunday afternoon.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a pickup and a car were both southbound on Highway 22 when they collided at the intersection with County Road 26 shortly before 4 p.m.

The pickup driver, 50-year-old Ross Pettit of Kasota, and the car driver, 24-year-old Gavin Harrison, of Mankato were both transported to Mayo Clinic Mankato with non-life threatening injuries.

A passenger in Pettit’s pickup wasn’t injured.