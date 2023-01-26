2 drivers injured, one critically, in Highway 13 crash

Two drivers were injured, one of them critically, early Thursday morning in a crash on Highway 13.

Sebastian Robert Schumacher, 28, of Waseca, was transported to North Memorial Hospital with life-threatening injuries following the crash, which happened just before 3:30 a.m.

The other driver, Eric Allan Nelson, 35, of Waseca, was transported to St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester with non-life threatening injuries.

A Minnesota State Patrol crash report says Nelson’s SUV was southbound on Highway 13 between Waseca and Waterville, and Schumacher’s car was northbound when the vehicles collided.

The report says it’s unknown if Schumacher was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. Nelson was wearing a seatbelt, according to the report. It’s not known if either man consumed alcohol before the crash.

The state patrol says roads were snow and ice covered at the time of the crash.