2 from Janesville hospitalized after Rice County crash

(Mankato, MN) – Two people from Janesville were hospitalized after a crash in Rice County Thursday.

The Minnesota State Patrol says Eugene Scheffert, 88, and Maryann Scheffert, 77, were transported to a Northfield hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Eugene Scheffert was driving south on Highway 3 when his vehicle collided with a Ford pickup that was westbound on 145th St. The Ford was driven by 29-year-old Ilya Shaposhnikov, 29, of Seattle.

Shaposhnikov wasn’t injured in the crash, which happened just after noon, according to the patrol’s crash report.