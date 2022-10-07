River 105 River 105 Logo

2 girls injured in crash with semi north of Fairmont, one critically

October 7, 2022 6:34AM CDT
A juvenile suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash with a semi truck north of Fairmont Thursday night shortly after 10 p.m.

The state patrol says the girl was a passenger in a Ford Fusion driven by a juvenile girl from Trimont. She was not wearing a seat belt, according to a patrol crash report.

The Ford was southbound on Highway 15 when it collided with a farm semi truck slowing to make a right turn into a driveway at 160th St.

The driver of the Ford suffered non-life threatening injuries.  Both girls were transported to Mayo Clinic in Fairmont.  Their ages have not been released. 

The semi driver, David Eugene Zellmer, 60, of Fairmont, wasn’t injured.

 

