2 hospitalized after crash east of Blue Earth

Police say alcohol may have been a factor in Faribault County crash that sent two people to the hospital Sunday evening.

The crash happened just before 7 p.m. east of Blue Earth, at the intersection of county roads 16 and 109, in Emerald Township.

Lane Anderson, 24, of Delavan, was southbound on County Rd 109, and Kevin Steinhauer, 52, of Frost, was eastbound on County Rd 16, when their two vehicles collided in the intersection, according to a release from the Faribault County Sheriff’s Office. Steinhauer’s vehicle rolled, and both vehicles came to rest in a ditch.

Both drivers were transported to the United Hospital District in Blue Earth for crash-related injuries. Steinhauer was later transported by air to Mayo Clinic in Rochester.

Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash, which is still under investigation.