2 hospitalized after Mankato apartment fire, pets saved

Two people were hospitalized following a Mankato apartment fire Thursday morning.

Mankato Public Safety responded at 5:31 a.m. to the blaze at 410 S Front St. There, crews found heavy smoke and flames coming from the windows of the second-floor apartment.

Two occupants in the apartment at the time of the fire were able to evacuate and were transported by ambulance to a hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

Firefighters were able to safely remove two pets from the residence, according to a press release.

The fire was extinguished, and the cause remains under investigation.

Damages are estimated at $40,000