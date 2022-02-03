2 hospitalized after Mankato apartment fire, pets saved

Two people were hospitalized following a Mankato apartment fire Thursday morning.
Mankato Public Safety responded at 5:31 a.m. to the blaze at 410 S Front St. There, crews found heavy smoke and flames coming from the windows of the second-floor apartment.
Two occupants in the apartment at the time of the fire were able to evacuate and were transported by ambulance to a hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown.
Firefighters were able to safely remove two pets from the residence, according to a press release.
The fire was extinguished, and the cause remains under investigation.
Damages are estimated at $40,000