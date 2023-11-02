2 hospitalized following crash south of St. James

Two people were hospitalized after two cars collided south of St. James Wednesday evening.

The state patrol says a Toyota Camry driven by Sarah Jane Padgett, 39, of Lake Crystal, was southbound on Highway 4 and a Chevy Impala was eastbound on County Rd 10 when the vehicles collided in the intersection.

The Impala driver, 25-year-old Nicholas Zender of Sioux Falls, and his passenger, Hunter Alan Ekstrom, of Windom, were both transported to Mayo Clinic St. James for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Padgett wasn’t injured.