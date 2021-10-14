2 hospitalized following rural Elmore crash

Two people were hospitalized Monday following a crash in rural Elmore.

Faribault County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the crash at 2:19 p.m. at 30th St & 370th Ave in rural Elmore, where two SUV’s had collided in the intersection.

Brittany Wiederhoeft, 26, of Elmore, failed to yield at the intersection as she traveled north on 370th Ave, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office. That’s when her Chevy Traverse and a westbound Dodge Durango on 30th St collided, says the release. Gabe Schomberg, 28, of Elmore, was identified as the Dodge driver.

Wiederhoeft and Schomberg were transported to United Hospital in Blue Earth. The sheriff’s release did not disclose the nature of the injuries.

The crash is currently under investigation by the Faribault County Sheriff’s Office.