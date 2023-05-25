2 injured after pickup crashes into drainage ditch near Wells

Two people were injured when a pickup truck crashed into a drainage ditch near Wells Tuesday night.

Faribault County Sheriff’s deputies responded at 9:15 p.m. to a report of a single-vehicle crash on 560th Ave north of Highway 109, where they found a pickup in the bottom of the drainage ditch.

A news release says the driver, Travis Ripka, 31, of Ellendale, was southbound on 560th Ave when his Dodge Ram pickup exited the roadway and came to rest in the drainage ditch.

Ripka and his passenger, 26-year-old Trisha Eastman of Wells, were both transported by ambulance for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.