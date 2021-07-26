2 injured in Blue Earth crash

Two drivers were injured in a crash on Highway 169 near I-90 at Blue Earth Sunday afternoon, but only one was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The crash happened at 2:23 p.m. when a compact SUV crossing Highway 169 just north of I-90 collided with a car that was southbound on the highway.

Both drivers suffered non-life threatening injuries, according to a state patrol crash report. The driver of the car, 23-year-old Nicholas Michael Alphs, of Blue Earth, was taken to the Blue Earth Hospital.

The SUV driver was identfied as Kenneth Roy Sann, 58, of Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Both drivers were wearing safety belts.