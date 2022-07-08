      Weather Alert

2 injured in car vs semi crash in St. Peter

Jul 8, 2022 @ 9:36am

Two people were injured in a car vs semi crash in St. Peter Thursday morning.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a Freightliner Semi was southbound on Highway 22 and a Nissan was eastbound on Sunrise Dr when the vehicles collided at about 9 a.m.

The driver of the Nissa, Sudikshya Karki, 19, and her passenger, 24-year-old Jackie Len Trajana Patterson, both of St. Peter, were transported to River’s Edge Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The semi driver, Mario Bartolo Conde, 58, of Northfield, was not injured, according to the patrol report, but he was taken to River’s Edge Hospital as well.

