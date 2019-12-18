2 injured in car vs semi crash near Hector

(Marshall, MN) – Two men were injured in a car vs. semi crash near Hector Monday at around 3:30 p.m.

Keith Allen Hallquist, 63, of Hector, was westbound on Highway 212 when his pickup crossed over the center line and sideswiped an eastbound Freightliner semi, according to the state patrol.

The semi was driven by William George Brugman, 65, of Watertown, SD.

Both men suffered non-life threatening injuries and were transported to Renville County Hospital in Olivia.