2 injured in crash at Highway 14 & Highway 60

Two people from Waterville were injured Tuesday morning in a crash at Highway 14 and Highway 60 in Le Ray Township.

The state patrol says a straight truck, westbound on Highway 60. was turning left onto eastbound Highway 14, and a pickup was eastbound on Highway 14 when the vehicles collided.

The pickup driver, Vernon David Krienke, 72, and his passenger, Cynthia Irene Krienke, 70, were transported to Mayo Clinic Mankato with non-life threatening injuries.

The straight truck driver, 41-year-old Charles Roy Ramy of Mankato, and his passenger, Evan Kane Wurtz, 25, of Mountain Lake, weren’t injured.