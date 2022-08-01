2 injured in crash at Highway 169 & Highway 68 intersection

Two people were injured in a crash at the Highway 169 intersection with Highway 68 on Saturday afternoon.

The state patrol says a car was southbound on Highway 169 and a pickup truck was turning northbound onto 169 from eastbound Highway 68 when the vehicles collided.

The pickup driver, 73-year-old Dale Jacob Kuyper of Owatonna, was hospitalized following the crash. A passenger in the car, James Dazmane Gilbert, 21, of Orlando, Florida, was also transported to a hospital. Both men had non-life threatening injuries.

The crash happened just before 4:30 p.m.