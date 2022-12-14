2 injured in crash near Le Center

Two people were injured Tuesday afternoon when a semi tractor that was westbound on Highway 99 left the roadway and rolled about a half-mile west of Le Center.

The truck driver, Alonzo Harden, 52, of St. Paul, and his passenger, Reginald Harden 50, of Illinois, were both transported to Mayo Clinic Mankato with non-life-threatening injuries following the crash.

The crash happened shortly before 2 p.m., according to a state patrol report.