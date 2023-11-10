2 injured in crash near Pemberton

Two people were injured when a car and an SUV crashed near Pemberton Thursday night.

A Minnesota State Patrol crash report says a Chevy Malibu was eastbound on Blue Earth Co Rd 10 and a Dodge Durango was southbound on Highway 83 when the vehicles collided.

Both the SUV driver, David Anthony Radtke, 39, of Minnesota Lake, and the car driver, Christopher Lee Ahlschlager, 49, of Waseca, were transported to Mayo Clinic Mankato with non-life threatening injuries.