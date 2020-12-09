2 injured in crash north of Arlington

Two people were injured in a crash north of Arlington Sunday evening.

A press release from the Sibley County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened around 5 p.m. at the intersection of 190th Street and 411th Avenue.

According to the release, Jenna Matthews, 32, of Arlington was westbound on 190th St when she rolled through a stop sign at the intersection with 411th Ave.

Matthews’ Chevy Silverado collided with a pickup driven by Michael Kreft, 39, of Willmar, which was southbound on 411th Ave, according to the release.

Kreft and his passenger, Marie Kreft of Arlington, were extracted from the vehicle by the Arlington Fire Department. Both suffered non-life threatening injuries and were transported to Ridgeview Sibley Medical Center by ambulance.

Both vehicles sustained severe damage. All parties were wearing seat belts, according to the release.