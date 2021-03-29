2 injured in crash south of Gaylord

Two women were injured in a single-vehicle crash near Arlington Saturday.

The crash happened on Sibley County Rd 17 about a mile south of Arlington at 11:07 a.m.

Lois Meyer, 72, of Arlington, was northbound on the county road when she lost control of her Explorer, drove into the ditch, and struck a driveway approach embankment, according to a release from the Sibley County Sheriff’s office.

Meyer and her passenger, 19-year-old Tessa Huetteman, of Gaylord, were transported to the hospital in Arlington for minor injuries.

Both women were wearing their seat belts. The vehicle sustained minor damage.