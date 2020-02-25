2 injured in Fairmont crash

(Mankato, MN) – Two people were injured in a crash in Martin County Monday afternoon.

The collision happened at around 2:10 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 15 and Blue Earth Ave in Fairmont.

The Minnesota State Patrol said 79-year-old Charles Dwight Montgomery of Sherburn, was southbound on Highway 15 in a Chevy Impala, and 71-year-old Judi Ann Woodward of Fairmont, was eastbound on Blue Earth Ave in a Cadillac STS when the two vehicles collided.

Both drivers were transported to Mayo Clinic in Fairmont with non-life threatening injuries.