2 injured in Freeborn County Crash with snowplow

(Mankato, MN) – Two people were injured in a crash with a snowplow on Easter Sunday in Freeborn County.

The state patrol says the crash happened shortly before 5 p.m. on icy I-35, just south of Albert Lea.

A Honda Accord and an International Plow were both northbound on the interstate when the two vehicles collided, according to a Minnesota State Patrol report.

The Honda was driven by 21-year-old Alexandra Rae Lapearl of Spring Valley. The plow driver was identified as Casey Lee Freden, 28, of Albert Lea.

Freden wasn’t injured, according to the report, but Lapearl and her passenger, 21-year-old Trevor Faris of Hopkins, were transported to Mayo Clinic Albert Lea with non-life threatening injuries.

Two other passengers in the Honda weren’t injured.

Southern Minnesota was hit with an Easter snowstorm that dumped heavy, wet snow on the region. Chief Meteorologist Mark Tarello at KEYC says the Albert Lea area saw 7 inches of snowfall Sunday.