2 injured in Highway 14 crash west of Sleepy Eye

(Mankato, MN) – Two people were injured in a crash Tuesday evening on Highway 14 west of Sleepy Eye.

A GMC Terrain and a Mercury Sable were both westbound on the highway when the two vehicles collided at 300th Avenue just before 7 p.m., according to the state patrol.

The GMC was driven by 26-year-old Ashley Ann Streich, of Lafayette. Randall John Krzmarzick, 64, of Sleepy Eye was driving the Mercury.

Both drivers were transported to Sleepy Eye Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.