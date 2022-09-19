2 injured in Highway 15 crash

A Winthrop woman and a Green Isle man were injured in a crash in McLeod County Monday morning.

The crash happened just before 5:30 a.m. on Highway 15 at Highway 212, west of Brownton.

A state patrol crash report says a car driven by Debra Lynn Peters, 63, was northbound on Highway 15, and an SUV driven by Daymien Christopher Sponsel, 21, of Green Isle, was southbound on the highway when the vehicles collided in the northbound lanes.

Peters was transported to Hennepin County Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Sponsel was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, according to a patrol crash report. He was transported to the Glencoe Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.