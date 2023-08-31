River 105 River 105 Logo

2 injured in Highway 99 crash near St. Peter

August 31, 2023 5:13AM CDT
Share
Minnesota State Patrol

Two people were injured yesterday when an SUV failed to stop at a posted sign near St. Peter and collided with a car. 

Another SUV was also involved in the crash, which happened at Highway 99 and Rabbit Rd at about 3:45 p.m.

According to a state patrol crash report, a GMC Terrain driven by Kaylee Christine Witts, 21, of Mankato, was northbound on Rabbit Rd.  A Ford Explorer driven by Keith John Kunkel, 58, of Madison Lake, was eastbound on Highway 99.  The patrol says one of the vehicles failed to stop at a posted sign and collided with a westbound Ford Fusion driven by Lynn Nelson Wilmes, 52, of Le Sueur.

Wilmes was transported to River’s Edge Hospital in St. Peter. A passenger in the Explorer, Rosemary Kunkel, 53, of Madison Lake, of transported to Mayo Clinic Mankato. Both women sustained non-life threatening injuries.

Witts and Keith Kunkel were not injured.

Recent Posts