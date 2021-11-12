2 injured in rollover near Butterfield

Two people were injured in a single-vehicle rollover east of Butterfield Friday morning.

A Chevy Colorado driven by Gabriel Perez Santos Timoteo, 26, of Butterfield, was westbound on Highway 60 at around 6:45 a.m. when it left the roadway and rolled in the median.

Timeoteo and his passenger, Brenda Leticia Gabriel Perez, 21, of Butterfield, were both transported to St. James Hospital with believed non-life threatening injuries.

Roads were snow and ice-covered at the time of the crash, according to a patrol report.