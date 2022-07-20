2 injured in semi vs car crash in Nicollet County

A semi vs. car crash north of Nicollet Tuesday night sent two men to the hospital, one of them to Rochester.

The crash happened at the intersection of Highway 111 and Nicollet Co Rd 5 at 9:41 p.m.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a Toyota Prius was eastbound on Co Rd 5 and the semi truck was northbound on Highway 111 when the vehicles collided in the intersection.

The Prius was driven by Gerald Davin Wovcha, 40, of Mankato. Wovcha was transported to River’s Edge Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The semi driver, Roger Ernes Hohl, 60, of Cherokee, Iowa, was transported to St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester. His injuries are non-life threatening, according to the patrol report.