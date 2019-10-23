2 injured in wrong-way Martin County Crash

(Mankato, MN) – Two people were injured Monday night in Martin County when a Tennessee man drove the wrong way down an interstate exit ramp.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened at about 8:23 p.m. on eastbound I-90 at the Sherburn exit in Jay Township.

According to the crash report, 81-year-old Roger Duane Rich of Goodspring, Tennessee, drove the wrong way down the ramp, colliding with a semi that was eastbound on the ramp. Rich’s vehicle came to a rest on the bridge and was struck by a Chevy that was also eastbound on the ramp.

Rich and the Chevy driver, 17-year-old Kari Faith Maier of Fairmont, were both transferred to a Fairmont health facility for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The semi driver, Donald James Asmus, 60, of Blue Earth, wasn’t injured. All three drivers were wearing seat belts.

