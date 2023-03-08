2 injured when crash downs light pole, which hits 3rd vehicle

Two people were injured Tuesday when a semi and a car collided in Windom, and a third car was struck by a pole as a result of the crash.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a semi, westbound on Highway 60, and a Toyota Camry, southbound on Highway 71, collided at about noon. A third vehicle, a Volkswagen, was then hit by a light pole that was damaged in the initial crash, according to the patrol.

The Camry driver, Betty Jane Torkelson, 69, of Windom, and the Volkswagen driver, Arlis Ann McFarland, 68, of Lakefield, were transported to Windom Area Health with non-life threatening injuries.

The semi driver, John Darryl Rohrscheib, 63, of Las Vegas, wasn’t injured.