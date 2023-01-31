2 juveniles hospitalized after Mankato police respond to 3 separate supected fentanyl poisoning calls

Two juveniles were hospitalized Tuesday after Mankato police responded to three separate overdose calls in different locations.

Police say all three victims were juveniles, and all were reported to have used a substance that caused symptoms consistent with an opioid overdose.

It’s believed that the juveniles used counterfeit Oxycodone M30 pills that contained fentanyl, according to a press release from the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force.

Police say Narcan was administered and two of the patients were hospitalized. Their condition is unknown at this time.

The incidents remain under investigation by the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force and the Mankato Department of Public Safety.